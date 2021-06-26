Variety Power of Pride Honorees on Why LGBTQ Visibility Is Needed - and Why It Can Be Dangerous

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products mentioned are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This Pride Month, Bowen Yang is being extra in the best possible way. Typically a term reserved for those doing the absolute most, the Saturday Night Live star has a different perspective on his newfound M.O. inspired by Bonobos' summer campaign, aptly titled the "Summer of Extra." Bowen and his La Culturistas podcast co-host, Matt Rogers, teamed up with menswear...