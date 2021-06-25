Video: Corey Samuels obliterates Isaiah Hokit with 10-second KO at Bellator 261
Bellator lightweight Corey Samuels spent more time talking to John McCarthy in his post-fight interview than he did in his actual fight. During the preliminary card of Friday’s Bellator 261 event, Samuels took on Isaiah Hokit at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Seconds in, Samuels landing a blistering combination that sent Hokit dropping to the canvas, which briefly woke him up. Samuels followed up with a couple of shots before the referee had seen enough just 10 seconds in.www.mmafighting.com