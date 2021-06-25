Video: Corey Samuels obliterates Isaiah Hokit with 10-second KO at Bellator 261

Mixed martial artist Joe Schilling, who most recently competed in Bellator, said he was acting in self-defense in a video of him knocking out a man at a bar that went viral. In the video posted on Twitter, Schilling appears to be trying to get around a man who is standing between a bar and a table, the man then seems to confront Schilling before the MMA fighter quickly punches the man twice in the face, sending him to the floor.