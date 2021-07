The Los Angeles Dodgers opened camp in Spring Training with more starting pitchers than they knew what to do with — then the regular season began. Tony Gonsolin missed two months with right shoulder inflammation, Dustin May needed season-ending Tommy John surgery, Jimmy Nelson and David Price were made into full-time relievers, Trevor Bauer has been placed on administrative leave while he is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation and prospect Josiah Gray has just resumed pitching after missing time due to aright shoulder impingement.