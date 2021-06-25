Review: 'I Carry You With Me' brings a gay immigrant romance into imperfect but moving focus

Dallas of America is crooning to the masses while spreading his ministry of love and paying tribute to Orisha Oshun, the African Goddess of fresh water, love, fertility, and sacred feminine power. Dallas of America set the scene for love in the music video for his debut single, ‘Honeymoon.’ The song is romantic and energetic, allowing the musical artist to showcase his voice and let the dancers continue without skipping a beat. As demonstrated in his first single, Dallas of America practices a unique, genre-blending style when creating his music, taking cues from gospel, rock n’ roll, R&B, dance, and afrobeat. His music video uses some of the more notable, artistic, and romantic venues around Richmond, Virginia, where he currently resides. These notorious venues include Cities Bar & Grill, The Hippodrome Theatre, Historic Jackson Ward, and various mural locations around the city. Scenes are also filmed at the James River depicting traditional Orisha worship of Oshun. Further complimenting the romantic theme, Dallas of America brought in Boris and Anita of Richmond’s “Salsa with Boris” to show the intimacy of the dance. There is an underlying theme throughout the song and video: you must sow love to reap love. That is why there is such an intimate depiction of worshiping the Goddess Oshun in the video.