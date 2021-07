Madonna has sided with Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle while comparing the 39-year-old singer’s situation to that of slavery. On 24 June, Spears gave her first public statement about her legal guardianship in the form of an explosive courtroom testimony.The “Toxic” singer claimed that her court-ordered arrangement refused to allow her to remove her birth control device and was preventing her from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari, with Spears asking for the “abusive” conservatorship to come to an end.Writing on her Instagram Story on Thursday (8 July), Madonna, who collaborated with Spears on the 2003 track “Me Against the...