Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

'Summer of Soul': A Legendary Long-Lost Concert, An Instantly Classic Concert Film

By David Fear
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this review originally ran in January during our coverage of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. If you had walked up to Harlem’s Mount Morris Park, on just about any given Sunday in the summer of 1969, you’d have run in to a crowd. There would be vendors selling food, kids running around, families grilling meat, folks lounging in the sun. You’d hear laughter, and chatter, and the sound of a good time. You’d smell what one resident recalls, decades later, as the combined scent of “Afro Sheen and chicken” wafting through the air. You’d probably catch someone climbing up on a tree, trying to get a better look at the stage set up in the middle of the grass. Tony Lawrence, a local mover and shaker who’d been recruited by New York City’s Parks Department several years earlier to organize outdoor events in the neighborhood, would be up on that platform, introducing the next act. He was the official M.C. of the Harlem Cultural Festival, an ongoing series of free concerts that, in its third year of existence, was just hitting its stride.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Soul#Black Music#Concert Film#Documentary Film#Movies#Harlem#Parks Department#The Family Stone#Hulu#Roots#Afro Latino
Related
Courier News

In 'Summer of Soul,' a lost history reborn to play loud

NEW YORK (AP) — “Like a rose coming through the concrete” is one description of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival heard in Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exuberant, illuminating documentary “Summer of Soul (...or: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’).”. The event, held the same summer as Woodstock, drew together Nina Simone, a...
meridian.mi.us

Summer Concert Series at the Marketplace on the Green

During the Meridian Township Farmers' Market on Wednesday nights beginning July 7, residents can enjoy the sounds of summer as the Summer Concert Series takes the main stage at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive). Concerts will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm every Wednesday in July and August.
washingtoninformer.com

The Concert Film We Have Been Waiting For

What was going on in the Summer of 1969? Woodstock, mankind’s first walk on the moon, the Manson murders and the Stonewall riots. Also, there was an important event blending music, comedy and togetherness at Mt. Morris Park in Harlem. “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” is a documentary capturing the Harlem Cultural Festival, a free six-week event attracting 300,000 attendees. The film premieres July 2 streaming on Hulu and showing in theaters.
Posted by
American Songwriter

Olivia Rodrigo Dazzles In ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t get to go to prom, so she staged one herself and invited all of us along for the ride. The singer-songwriter’s Sour Prom concert film, which debuted late Tuesday night (June 29), finds Rodrigo waxing heartbroken, as she performs numerous cuts from her debut record, Sour, with a flashy, vibrant prom as a contrasting backdrop. Songs like “enough for you,” “jealousy, jealousy,” and “traitor” carry poignant weight; Rodrigo, now 18, seems to not only close a chapter of sorrow but her childhood, as well.
WREG

Unique concert to bring silent film to life

Paul Chandler and Alex Greene talk about how one Mid-South venue is paying homage to the days of silent film with a unique experience. For more information, click here.
Naperville, ILPosted by
The Voice

Naperville Band: Classic Independence Day Concert

The Naperville Municipal Band will be host to its annual Independence Day Concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. The holiday birthday theme will celebrate patriotism, songs and marches from America’s archives throughout its first 245 years. “The Independence Day Concertn July 1 will include all of the 4th...
worldofreel.com

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’: A Memorable Document of a Forgotten Concert [Review

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s filmmaking debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the kind of documentary that can actually change the shape of how history is written. It presents to the viewer never-before-seen footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival or what is otherwise known as “Black Woodstock.”
Moviesbestclassicbands.com

Stunning ‘Summer of Soul’ Film Documents ‘Lost’ 1969 Music Festival

Over the course of six weekends in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of the site of the Woodstock Festival, the Harlem Cultural Festival, with such stars as Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King, and Gladys Knight & the Pips, was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. A new feature-length documentary about the concerts, Summer of Soul, was released on July 2, 2021, in theaters and Hulu, from first-time director, Ahmir Thompson, better known as “Questlove.” Watch the spectacular official trailer from Searchlight Pictures below.
primepublishers.com

SUMMER CONCERT

WOW, What’s On in Woodbury, will present Summer Concert Number Two, featuring the band, ‘60s Satisfaction, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Hollow Park. Those attending may bring their own blankets, chairs and picnics to enjoy a summer evening of music and community spirit. Relive the 60’s with Pierce Campbell on guitar and vocals, Tony Pasqualoni on bass, Loren Evarts on piano and vocals and John Rispoli on drums. The band has been playing together since the ‘80s. The band began in 2015 after being asked to play The New Haven Arts Council’s 50 Year Anniversary Party. Mr. Campbell suggested his classic rock band, The Scramble, which already played many 60’s songs. With a bit of rehearsal, and about 15 strategic new songs added, they played an entire night of ‘60s music. He re-named the group ‘60s Satisfaction.
vtcng.com

Blues and Classics at Grange concert

Grange on the Green returns to the Charlotte town green Thursday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. with music from Shades of Blue VT, a four-piece band from Burlington playing blues and classic tunes with something for all ages. In addition to live music, the evening, presented by Charlotte Library and the...
NPR

Questlove Unearths The Long-Forgotten 'Summer Of Soul'

In 1969, during the same summer as Woodstock, another music festival took place 100 miles away. The Harlem Cultural Festival featured black musicians like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder — stars who we might not have glimpsed at this point in their careers. Footage of the festival had been locked...
MusicDaily Californian

Styx’s ‘Crash of the Crown’ is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
baystatebanner.com

BAMS Fest presents Amplify The Soul concert series

Colette Greenstein has been a contributing arts & entertainment writer for the Banner since 2009. VIEW BIO. The importance of music and its healing abilities is not lost on singer and songwriter Steve Chandy. Born to parents of Indian-Malayalee descent in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, music was an integral part of his early life. His mom would create songs while she cooked, and their daily evening routine would include singing in their basement church for hours on end. Both of his parents were Pentecostal pastors.
Coral Gables, FLMiami New Times

CAP Summer Concert Series to Feature Jazz, Classical Music Online Only

The long-running annual summer concert series presented by a Coral Gables church is online-only again this year. The Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, which has put on its Community Arts Program (CAP) Summer Concert Series since 1985, will feature six free virtual shows with jazz and classical music on successive Thursday evenings beginning July 8.
Moviesthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: A movie just in time for another Summer of Soul

It started with a text message containing the trailer of the new documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised). A couple of days later, a group of friends streamed the entire movie on a projector screen in a neighborhood backyard. The final straw was when another friend sneaked off on Monday morning and watched it at my new neighborhood movie house, Living Room Theaters, and bragged about it on Facebook. All of my friends loved it.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Jon Batiste Resurrects a “Lost Soul” on WE ARE

In addition to co-writing an award winning animated film soundtrack Batiste shares his gift with others, having performed alongside Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, and the younger Ed Sheeran, among others. However, Batiste understands that creating an album with his name attached is the most effective and personal means of emotional self-expression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy