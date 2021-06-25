Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Polis signs bill allowing farmworkers to unionize

By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis on Friday signed into law a measure backed by Democrats that will grant farmworkers the right to join unions and engage in collective bargaining. “For too long, a certain kind of worker has been fully or partially excluded from protections that every other worker in Colorado takes for granted,” said Polis, who arrived to the bill signing ceremony on the west steps of the state Capitol to chants of "Sí se puede!" ("Yes we can" in Spanish.)

www.coloradopolitics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#State Of Colorado#Farmworkers#Democrats#D Longmont#D Thornton#Justice#The Afl Cio#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Cedar Point Nursery#Colorado Farm Bureau#Sb 87
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Healthcolorado.gov

Gov. Polis Signs Bills to Expand Mental Health Resources, Provide In-state Tuition for Native Americans, Increase Broadband & Access at Ballot Box

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis signed 13 bills into law in Denver, Aurora, and Golden to expand mental health resources, provide in-state tuition for Native Americans and increase access at the ballot box. Governor Polis signed the following bills during signing ceremonies:. SB21-154 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network - Representative...
Industrymidfloridanewspapers.com

Polis signs transition law for coal-dependent workers, towns

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law a measure that provides $15 million in seed money to help workers and municipalities dependent on coal mines and plants transition to a clean energy economy. The law funding the state Office of Just Transition seeks to help those who...
Mental HealthGazette

Polis signs bills on mental and behavioral health and substance abuse

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed four new laws aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services and responding to substance abuse. The largest of the three mental and behavioral health bills in terms of fiscal impact and legislative scale is Senate Bill 137 from Sens. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, and Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood.
HomelessMountain Mail

Polis signs bills to help veterans

Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law two bills that aim to help veterans. The first will establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program, and the other will create a grant program to fund creation of a veteran mobile support unit to help veterans where they are. SB21-129, sponsored by...
PoliticsDenver Post

Polis signs metro district reform into law; critics say it’s not enough

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed into law a bill that makes substantive changes to how metro districts operate in Colorado, but not as many as reformists have called for. Senate Bill 262 requires districts to inform residents about upcoming board-of-director elections so they can better participate in a process many have said they felt excluded from. Additionally, the new law mandates that potential buyers be told of the extra tax burdens they will take on by purchasing a home in a district.
Educationcwcolumbus.com

DeWine signs bill allowing parents to opt students out of ACT, SAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed on Thursday a bill that permits parents and guardians of high school students to opt them out of the state administration of the ACT or SAT. House Bill 82 permits a parent or guardian to opt their student out of participating...
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

Polis signs bill to increase broadband access in rural Colorado

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that dedicates $75 million to expand the state's broadband infrastructure. House Bill 21-1289 also creates the Colorado Broadband Office (CBO) within the governor's Office of Information Technology. The new agency is tasked with overseeing broadband deployment projects throughout the state as well as administering a broadband stimulus grant program.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Polis vetoes 2 bills, administratively signs 19 more

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday issued his second and third vetoes of bills from the 2021 legislative session, killing proposals from Colorado Springs lawmakers on titling procedures and sales tax requirements for off-highway vehicle transfers, and updating a technical error from a 2019 bill on transportation infrastructure projects funding. Polis...
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Gov. Jared Polis set to sign misdemeanor sentence reform bill

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is set to sign a bill that would introduce what some are calling the first significant sentence reform in Colorado in almost 40 years. Senate Bill 21-271 is set to be signed Tuesday, according to a release from the governor’s office, and contains more than 370 pages revamping Colorado’s misdemeanor sentencing grid, eliminating some redundant crimes and reclassifying other crimes.
Politicsthe-journal.com

Polis signs climate bill, renews opposition to cap-and-trade program

After months of tense negotiations among Colorado Democrats, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Friday to advance environmental justice and reduce climate pollution. At the same time, the governor shut the door on a potential policy strategy favored by some environmental groups. To accompany the bill signing, Polis issued an executive order that prohibits the state from installing an economywide cap-and-trade system.
PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Polis signs bill creating program to hire the disabled

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last month that allows employers to adopt policies to favor hiring veterans, and last week he did something similar for the disabled. While House Bill 1065 that the governor signed in late June applies to all private employers in hiring veterans or their spouses, this bill only creates a pilot program within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and only for people with disabilities who apply for jobs there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy