Polis signs bill allowing farmworkers to unionize
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed into law a measure backed by Democrats that will grant farmworkers the right to join unions and engage in collective bargaining. “For too long, a certain kind of worker has been fully or partially excluded from protections that every other worker in Colorado takes for granted,” said Polis, who arrived to the bill signing ceremony on the west steps of the state Capitol to chants of "Sí se puede!" ("Yes we can" in Spanish.)www.coloradopolitics.com