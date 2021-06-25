Polis signs bill allowing farmworkers to unionize

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed into law a bill that makes substantive changes to how metro districts operate in Colorado, but not as many as reformists have called for. Senate Bill 262 requires districts to inform residents about upcoming board-of-director elections so they can better participate in a process many have said they felt excluded from. Additionally, the new law mandates that potential buyers be told of the extra tax burdens they will take on by purchasing a home in a district.