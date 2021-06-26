Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Japan’s World Champion Daiya Seto At Altitude Training Through July 21st

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapans’s dynamic Daiya Seto remains one of the best swimmers on the planet with a unique training plan heading into ahome-based Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Daiya Seto of Japan became his nation’s first-ever double IM champion when he took home the 200m and 400m IM titles at...

swimswam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daiya Seto
Person
Kosuke Hagino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altitude#Olympics#World Champion Daiya Seto#Australian#The Japan Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Daiya Seto Takes Altitude Break To Notch 1:58.42 200 IM Time Trial

Heavy IM medal contender Daiya Seto of Japan raced today in Nagano but will return to the mountain for more altitude training. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We reported that Japanese Olympic medalist and two-time 2019 FINA World Championships title winner Daiya Seto would be training at altitude through...
SoccerSeattle Times

Women’s Champions League to stream free in much of world

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European women’s soccer will gain new exposure when all Women’s Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons. In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19...
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.
SoccerBBC

Kylian Mbappe and world champions France's fall from top

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. Three years ago France and Kylian Mbappe were on top of the...
Trafficmatadornetwork.com

8 of the world’s fastest trains and where they can take you

Since the first commercial steam locomotive left the station in Leeds in 1812, train travel has become a staple of public transportation. Train tracks crisscross over almost 90,000 miles of the world, transporting humans, animals, and just about everything else. While airplanes have allowed us to reach faraway places faster...
Computersaithority.com

Japan’s Fugaku Retains Title as World’s Fastest Supercomputer for Three Consecutive Terms

The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for three consecutive terms on all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the TOP500, HPCG and HPL-AI rankings were announced on June 28, and the details of the Graph 500 will be revealed on July 1 at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital, which is currently being held as an online event.
Worldswimswam.com

Venezuela’s Alberto And Alfonso Mestre To Continue Family Legacy At Tokyo Games

Alberto Mestre Jr. and brother Alfonso will represent Venezuela at the Tokyo Games 35 years after their father swam in 2 Olympic finals. Archive photo via Alberto Mestre. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee has confirmed that Alfonso Mestre, Alberto Mestre Jr., and Jeserik Pinto will represent the country for swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The contingent is one swimmer smaller than the 4-strong roster that represented the country at Rio 2016. Tokyo 2020 will represent all 3 of their Olympic debuts.
ComicsAnime News Network

THIS IS JAPAN Perform SD Gundam World Heroes Anime's 2nd Opening Theme Song

The anime debuted worldwide on YouTube's Gundam Channel on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. JST. Funimation is also streaming the anime. The company describes the story:. The balance of the worlds is maintained by heroes. Suddenly a red-hot meteor falls upon one of these worlds, called Neo World. An amnesiac youth named Wukong Impulse Gundam appears at the point where it landed. The chaos that starts with this incident spreads through the other worlds, one after another.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Breaking Down the Favorite Status for Each Women’s Event at the Tokyo Olympics

Breaking Down the Favorite Status for Each Women’s Event at the Tokyo Olympics. Looking ahead to the Tokyo Olympics, it’s clear who will take home the gold medal in plenty of events. All the times and recent history (and perhaps even not-so-recent history) all point in one direction, a solid favorite at the top of her game. In other events, maybe two or three or four swimmers all figure to be in the mix for gold and the event could come down to the wire. In yet other events, we have no idea beyond educated guesses who will come out on top because the field is so tight and no swimmer has distinguished herself.
Sportskshb.com

Tokyo Countdown: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories (Pt.2)

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup. This countdown began on Monday, June 28. Find part one here. NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, beginning live at 6:55 a.m....
Swimming & Surfingteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel Chasing Big Things At Second Olympic Games

Caeleb Dressel poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot in November 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. At 24, Caeleb Dressel isn’t old by any definition, not for any regular person and not even for an Olympic swimmer. He just simply isn’t the 15-year-old wunderkind he was at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Sportsswimswam.com

2021 Olympic Media Day – Press Conference: Manuel, Schmitt, Dressel, Murphy

Team captains Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Murphy addressed topics such as leading Team USA and no fans in the stands in Tokyo. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES. Friday, July 22 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. Swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy