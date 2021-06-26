Japan’s World Champion Daiya Seto At Altitude Training Through July 21st

Breaking Down the Favorite Status for Each Women’s Event at the Tokyo Olympics. Looking ahead to the Tokyo Olympics, it’s clear who will take home the gold medal in plenty of events. All the times and recent history (and perhaps even not-so-recent history) all point in one direction, a solid favorite at the top of her game. In other events, maybe two or three or four swimmers all figure to be in the mix for gold and the event could come down to the wire. In yet other events, we have no idea beyond educated guesses who will come out on top because the field is so tight and no swimmer has distinguished herself.