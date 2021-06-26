Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Pike County in west central Illinois Southeastern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clarksville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pleasant Hill and Belleview around 725 PM CDT. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH