First lawsuit filed after partial Surfside building collapse, more expected

(SURFSIDE, Fla) A class-action lawsuit has been filed in the 11th Circuit Court in what is believed to be the first legal action against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association following the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida.



The lawsuit was filed electronically on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. by the Brad Sohn Law Firm , on behalf of Manuel Drezner and "others similarly situated." According to the court documents, the suit "seeks to compensate the victims of this unfathomable loss," referring to the collapse that has killed at least four people. It also seeks $5 million in damages, with a specific amount to be determined during a trial.

Four people have been confirmed dead as of Friday night, and 159 people remain unaccounted for as rescue crews work to find more people at the scene.

The complaint alleges the condominium association failed to "secure and safeguard the lives and property" of those who live at the building. It also quotes public statements made by Kenneth Direktor, who represents the condo association, saying that "repair needs had been identified" in the building's structure before the collapse. The lawsuit continues saying that the collapse could have been prevented "through the exercise of ordinary care, safety measures and oversight."

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, and officials say it will likely take months, even years, before investigators can find the actual cause. However, it has been confirmed the 40-year-old condo was undergoing roof work before the fatal collapse happened, and engineers were hired to analyze a recertification process. In addition, a professor at Florida International University found signs of the land in the condo area gradually sinking in a study published last year . Still, he argued land subsidence in and of itself would likely not cause a building's collapse.

The Brad Sohn Law Firm , which represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says they anticipate representing renters and that there will likely be injury-related lawsuits moving forward.

Read the full lawsuit here .



