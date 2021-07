The German carmaker Opel revealed that it will bring back its renowned Manta nameplate during the EV Day 2021 event, according to an initial report from Motor1. This third coming of the Manta is an all-electric car called Manta-e, and is slated to go to the market in the mid-2020s, according to a statement from CEO Michael Loscheller of Opel/Vauxhall. "Opel will reinvent the Manta-e by mid-decade, and bring a very emotional car to the market that will excite our customers," he said.