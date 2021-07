I think it is safe to say that the various services are lagging in their evaluations. You can see that in the disparities in their rankings. So many of the 2022 prospects haven't been seen in quite some time. With just the two live events in June, we're seeing re-evaluations galore. At least, by collegiate coaching staffs. I wouldn't be surprised if the Coach Bennett & company are waiting for the AAU events in July before offers start flowing. In June, there were four half days and two full days of evaluations permitted. In July, there will be ten full days of evaluations allowed. There are going to be some previously unknown or under-appreciated prospects emerging, as well as some over-ranked recruits being exposed. This recruiting season is pretty much unlike any we've seen before. Even last year. It's about to get pretty interesting. Go 'Hoos!!!