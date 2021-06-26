Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN STAFFORD...EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN PRATT COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillwyn, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stafford. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH