Severe Weather Statement issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE SOUTHWESTERN AUDRAIN AND NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Missouri.