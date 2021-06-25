Watch The Video For Brian May’s Classic Single, ‘Driven By You’

Brian May has announced the re-release and the music video for his classic single, “Driven By You”. The Queen guitarist’s first solo hit, and the unforgettable TV ad it was made for, came from the most unlikely of origins. “Driven By You” is, without doubt, one of rock’s most rousing and lasting anthems. Originally written for a Ford car television commercial, the solo track was a worldwide hit when it first debuted as a single off May’s 1992 Back To The Light album. But the unforgettable song had its beginnings oceans away from the open roads of the UK countryside that were framed in that TV ad.