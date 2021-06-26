Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR KINGMAN COUNTY At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Kingman, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingman. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov