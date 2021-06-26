Severe Weather Statement issued for Barber, Pratt by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barber; Pratt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BARBER AND SOUTHEASTERN PRATT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov