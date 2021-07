When DeVante’ Jones first entered the transfer portal, there was a long line of suitors for the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year. After averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Coastal Carolina last season, that was expected. As a graduate transfer, Jones fit the bill of a plug-and-play starting guard for most Power Five contenders with a backcourt hole. He entered the NBA Draft as well, but went through the transfer recruitment process knowing he’d be able to retain his NCAA eligibility if his pro feedback suggested another year of college.