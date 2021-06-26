DC Preview: Catwoman 2021 Annual #1

Catwoman 2021 Annual #1 hits comic book shops this Tuesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. Father Valley is a mystery. His unusual style as a hit man, his habit of keeping a bible designated for each of his targets, his macabre and particular method of elegant savagery, his insistence on waiting until his target has reached their highest point before he strikes them down-these are all strange and enigmatic traits that have remained unexplained…until now. Bear witness to Father Valley’s past with the Order of St. Dumas, and his unexpected connection with Azrael, to learn the method to of his madness. And see, once and for all, why Catwoman should be deathly afraid of being on his hit list.