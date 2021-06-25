June 25 - Chatham County District Attorney's Office unveils racketeering and organized crime unit
June 25, 2021 – On June 17, 2021, District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones announced the creation of the District Attorney’s Office Racketeering and Organized Crime ("ROC'') Unit. The ROC Unit is a county-wide, multi-disciplinary task force made up of law enforcement department heads, prosecutors, elected officials, community leaders, medical personnel, neighborhood association presidents, military personnel, victim services agencies, faith leaders, community activists, policy makers and other community leaders.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com