Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham County, GA

June 25 - Chatham County District Attorney's Office unveils racketeering and organized crime unit

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 16 days ago

June 25, 2021 – On June 17, 2021, District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones announced the creation of the District Attorney’s Office Racketeering and Organized Crime ("ROC'') Unit. The ROC Unit is a county-wide, multi-disciplinary task force made up of law enforcement department heads, prosecutors, elected officials, community leaders, medical personnel, neighborhood association presidents, military personnel, victim services agencies, faith leaders, community activists, policy makers and other community leaders.

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Government
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Racketeering#Gang Violence#Attorney S Office#The District Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy