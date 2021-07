When Ayo Dosunmu returned to Chicago for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, he didn’t need to do anything. While a majority of the prospects in attendance took part in the four days of athletic testing, shooting drills and eventually five-on-five scrimmaging, Dosunmu didn’t. In the modern NBA Combine, prospects projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft, or heck, even close enough to the first round, pull out of any drills or competition. Dosunmu’s stock is secure enough that he didn’t need to do any of those things.