Portland, OR

Portable air conditioners, fans, more on sale; cheapest ways to cool off during the heat wave

By Janet Eastman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 15 days ago
Portland could boil this weekend, reaching 109 degrees. Seriously. The rest of the summer could deliver record-breaking heat as well. Prepare now to be comfortable inside. Here are portable air conditioners for sale, including window and floor models, as well as fans and air purifiers. No one wants to sweat...

www.oregonlive.com
City
Portland, OR
