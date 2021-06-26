Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen Didn't Know She Would Return After Season 1

One reaction to Ming-Na Wen’s accomplishment would be to say that ‘she deserves it’, which would be a simplistic sentiment that a lot of people would probably agree with, but it wouldn’t quite say enough. Thinking of how long she’s been in the business and what she’s accomplished makes it necessary to remind people that she’s had he share of flops and triumphs, and to date, she’s continued to amaze audiences by simply doing what she does and being one of the many actors that can make a role work in a very convincing way. One thing about Wen is that she’s had the most success playing very stoic characters to be certain since she’s done more with the least amount of self-expression than many have done with emotions that range from calm to uncontrolled. This is evident in how she’s taken her current character of Fennec Shand and created a cold as ice bounty hunter whose motives shift only when they need to in order to adhere to whatever moral code the character follows. She did the same with her character in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well, and it worked in that show as well.