Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen Didn't Know She Would Return After Season 1

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMing-Na Wen first joined the world of Star Wars during an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian in the show's first season. Fans waited a year to find out if her character had survived, and it ended up being worth the wait. Not only did Wen return for season two, but she also reprised her role in animated form in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and recently wrapped filming the Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wen and she revealed she had no idea she would end up returning in such a big way.

comicbook.com
