Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Floyd family lawyer calls for federal conviction for Chauvin

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0CWz_0afcgRiT00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for the family of George Floyd called for a federal conviction for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, saying he hopes that would lead to a longer sentence.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in April and sentenced in state court Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison. After his sentencing, some of Floyd’s family members said that sentence wasn’t long enough and they wanted to see more.

Family attorney Ben Crump pointed to pending federal charges against Chauvin that allege he violated Floyd’s civil rights, suggesting they offer a way to get “maximum accountability” for Chauvin’s death.

“We got to take with some measure of accountability and we understand that there are still federal charges pending. So as his brothers and his family ask for the maximum, we’re still holding out for the maximum,” Crump said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said that if Chauvin is convicted federally, the federal sentence could run consecutively, giving Chauvin more time in prison, “which is why we are saying that we still want full justice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9ivb_0afcgRiT00

If Chauvin is convicted of federal counts in Floyd’s death, he would be subject to a new set of sentencing guidelines, with the ultimate sentence up to a judge. Experts said it’s possible but unlikely that a federal sentence would be longer than a state sentence. It’s also more likely that the two sentences would run at the same time, but judges have discretion.

Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago, said federal judges have enormous discretion in sentencing.

“It is whatever the federal judge wants to do,” Turner said. “If he wants the sentence to be consecutive, he can.”

Turner said a prime justification in the past for indicting officers federally was to ensure that, if they are acquitted on the state level, they could still go to prison on a federal conviction. He said the fact that Chauvin was convicted and sentenced on the state charges makes it “extremely unlikely he would get consecutive time from a federal judge.”

Mark Osler, a professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, said any federal sentence would be concurrent.

Osler said “there’s a clear possibility he could get a life sentence in the federal system” but he also said he could get less than the 22 ½ years he received in the state system.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Murder#Federal Prosecutor#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 2

Community Policy