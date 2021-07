CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Larry Snider who deputies believe to be endangered.

Snider was last seen leaving 416 Gano Avenue on a maroon cruiser-type bicycle. He has tattoos on the top of each of his hands.

Snider has made statements about harming himself.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (904) 264-6512.

