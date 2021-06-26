Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Raheem Williams | Are tax cuts hurting North Carolina?

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Recent op-eds and editorials from the News & Observer have lambasted the state legislature’s plan to use a budget surplus to cut taxes. Similarly, Patrick Conway, an economics professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Wesley Harris, an economist and a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives recently argued that the Republicans have neglected more pressing priorities in favor of costly tax cuts. Both the News & Observer editorial board and the deceitful economic duo singled out high-tax states like California as a point of comparison to bolster their arguments against tax cuts.

This is laughable.

To debunk the claims that high-tax states are doing better than North Carolina, one can just look at the results. Conway and Harris correctly note that California experienced faster per-capita GDP growth than North Carolina from 2012-2019, but it’s what they omitted that is far more damning. All economists know GDP is an imperfect measure, a statistic that simply can’t be taken in isolation. For a more holistic view of how North Carolina is doing relative to its progressive national peers, let’s consider measures that even the most ardent progressives would agree with: school performance, poverty, and inequality.

California spends more per pupil for K-12 education. This has been true for at least a decade. Despite this, according to the U.S. News & World Report, the California K-12 system (overall ranking of 40th in the nation) ranks significantly lower than North Carolina’s K-12 system in college readiness, math and reading. Similarly, New York state (overall ranking of 19th) is also behind North Carolina in outcomes despite spending almost double per student. This doesn’t mean North Carolina shouldn’t strive to improve. With an overall ranking of 15th in the nation, there’s plenty of room for advancement. However, it’s just grossly deceitful to assume tax and spending policies guarantee better educational outcomes. The real-world evidence simply does not support such a presumption.

Are high-tax progressive states winning the war on poverty and inequality?

Well, no.

In regards to homelessness, California and New York saw their per-capita homeless rates explode between 2011-2019, while homelessness declined in North Carolina (and almost everywhere else in the country). Likewise, the U.S. Census Bureau’s supplemental poverty measure, which considers welfare aid, shows that California and New York have a notably higher percentage of their residents living in poverty than North Carolina does. And this is despite the fact that California and New York have substantially higher minimum wages, higher corporate tax rates, and higher individual tax rates.

However, the story doesn’t end there.

One of the key selling points behind high tax rates are the purported redistributive effects of such. And yet, even California and New York fall behind North Carolina on the key issue of inequality. According to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, California and New York relative to North Carolina have far higher levels of inequality. The top 1% earned 20.6 times that of the bottom 99% in North Carolina (lower than the national average). In comparison, the gap was 36.7x in California and 44.4x in New York state. Using Census data, Zippa found that from 2010-2017 inequality also grew slower in North Carolina, relative to California and New York. An analysis by the St. Louis Federal Reserve also shows North Carolina performing better than California and New York regarding the black-white racial income gap. In short, there is no compelling evidence that higher income tax rates translate into lower levels of inequality on the state level.

Now, it would be dishonest to pretend North Carolinians could not do better. We can and should strive to. Likewise, it is dishonest to present tax cuts as a magical solution to all public policy issues. However, it is extraordinarily disingenuous and arguably dishonest for left-leaning analysts to argue tax cuts are hurting North Carolina. Several high-tax progressive states underperform North Carolina in the metrics that progressives themselves claim matters the most: education, poverty, and inequality. Public policy is complex and challenging. However, blindly throwing money at the public sector is not a golden ticket to prosperity.

Raheem Williams is an economist, writer & policy analyst currently based in Carrboro, NC.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

517
Followers
768
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#Tax Rates#Minimum Wages#The News Observer#Unc Chapel Hill#Democratic#House Of Representatives#Republicans#The U S Census Bureau#Economic Policy Institute#Census#North Carolinians#Writer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | State blows it on history

RALEIGH — If the primary purpose of public education was to prepare young people for jobs, its entitlement to taxpayer support would be far weaker. I don’t say that because preparing young people for employment is unimportant. It is of great importance. Precisely because effective education and training would boost the future incomes of students, however, private money would flow into the enterprise — from parents, future employers, and (in later grades) the students themselves. They’d all get direct economic returns on their investments.
HomelessPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Opinion | How to avoid a looming homelessness crisis

Homelessness is a growing problem in virtually every state. Nowhere is it more pressing than in California, which in the past three years spent more than $13 billion, roughly $30,000 annually for each homeless person, to address it. Tragically, its “housing first” approach is a colossal failure. Overall, says the state auditor’s office, California’s homelessness programs are disjointed and poorly managed.
AgriculturePosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Reporting from the Salad Bowl

I am writing this column from Monterey County, California. While my trip is for personal reasons, the horticulturist in me can’t help but be fascinated by the all the horticulture crops growing so abundantly here. The agriculture industry began in the Salinas Valley in the mid-1800s, and by World War 1, the town of Salinas was one of the wealthiest cities per capita in the country due to the agriculture industry. Agriculture here has been through several iterations over the past two hundred years, beginning with dry land farming of grains in the early 1800s, then a dairy hub (Monterey Jack cheese is named for a land baron, David Jack, who promoted the shelf stable cheese developed by immigrant Swedes), sugar beets, and now the current industry that supplies more than half of the country’s lettuce, broccoli, celery, artichokes, and numerous other fruits and vegetables from the single county of Monterey. Overall, California produces over 80% of all fruits and vegetables we eat in the United States.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

To the editor | Questioning renewed debate on General Lee

In an August 5, 1975 ceremony at Arlington House – the former Lee mansion at the center of Arlington National Cemetery – President Gerald Ford signed legislation fully restoring the US citizenship of General Robert E. Lee. 1975 was hardly a time caught in the grip of “Lost Cause” mythology; plenty of scholarship was available about Lee’s life. His citizenship might have been restored much earlier except his notarized Oath of Allegiance to the US, signed by Lee in October 1865, was lost until discovery in the National Archives in 1970.
WildlifePosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Matthew Bailey | The dire consequences of a research animal shortage

Scientists are concerned that new Covid-19 variants popping up around the globe will evolve and could thwart the treatments they’ve developed. Researchers are racing to develop new coronavirus vaccines and treatments, but many of them are running into a problem — a shortage of monkeys. Unless the government acts to preserve our scientists’ access to nonhuman primates, medical advancement could grind to a halt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy