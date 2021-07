PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid weekend over the panhandle, but it looks like rain chances might be a little smaller over our area. We will see lows in the 70s w/highs 85-90 both days. Right now Saturday will see storms move from the SE to the NW. The storms will start along the Forgotten Coast in the AM before pushing west/inland. Rain chances will be 40-50% Saturday and near 30% Sunday into Monday.