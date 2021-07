MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a landlord registry bill approved by lawmakers during last week’s veto override session. The bill sought to give loans and grants to renters and to landlords as well as creating a statewide rental registry for apartments and Airbnbs. The bill called for creating six new positions in state government to conduct rental housing safety checks. Advocates say it would have created safer and more consistent housing options for those in need. But in his veto message to lawmakers, Governor Scott said the bill would actually have the opposite effect, reducing the number of housing options during a critical housing shortage.