A year ago, in the middle of the pandemic with most New Hampshire businesses closed, many were forecasting doom and gloom about the future solvency of New Hampshire’s government. No one at that time would have believed that just 12 months later, Republicans would be able to craft a budget that is not only balanced and fiscally responsible, but provides increased funding for many of our top priorities, while providing tax relief for property tax payers and small businesses. But that is exactly what the N.H. Senate Republican budget does.