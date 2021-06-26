Vern Eide matching donations to Children’s Inn for grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is partnering with the Children’s Inn for the “Drive Out Domestic Violence” campaign. Several other organizations are joining in that mission like Vern Eide. The dealership opened a new location Friday at the former Shopko on East Arrowhead. The grand opening event jumpstarts the fundraising for the Drive Out campaign with Vern Eide CEO Jim Lake and his wife Barb matching every donation, up to $25,000.