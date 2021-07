To celebrate the release of The Water Man, which arrives on Netflix this week, we went on an epic interview quest with the film’s director David Oyelowo to find out more. Having made his name in films such as Selma, A Most Violent Year, and A United Kingdom, Oyelowo steps behind the camera for the first time for a film and, let us be frank, we couldn’t be more excited. Having produced a few films over his career, directing was always his next step but was waiting for the right time and the film story to do so, and after agreeing to appear in The Water Man, it eventually turned into a perfect project.