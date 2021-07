On a sunny Sunday ripe for baseball, the Yankees entered the afternoon with an opportunity to earn a game back against their rivals with their ace on the mound. Entering the game, they’d dropped five straight to their rivals, trailing them by 5.5 games for the Wild Card’s first seed. With a win, they’d avoid the sweep, and regain some momentum they’d built up after winning each of their previous three series against Toronto, Oakland, and Kansas City.