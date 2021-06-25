Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Instagram finally lets users upload post from desktop browsers

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor longtime Instagram users, it’s probably already second nature to take a pic and post it on the ‘gram directly, adding captions, hashtags, etc. However, there are also some users that would find it more convenient if they had the option to create a post from their laptop or computer. It took them a while to get there but now finally Instagram is bringing the ability to upload photos and videos and create posts from your desktop web browsers to remove some extra steps from your workflow.

androidcommunity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Browsers#Gram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Considers Letting Users Tweet to 'Trusted Friends'

Twitter is considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only. That's the name of a feature the social media platform is testing that would allow users to limit the audience for specific content to a smaller circle of people. Based on design concepts shared by the company (via...
Internetgizmochina.com

WhatsApp may finally let users send videos in different qualities

WhatsApp is the most popular cross-platform instant messaging application. But still, it lags behind Telegram in terms of features. Anyway, the Facebook-owned social app is trying to catch on with the competition in terms of features. As per new findings, the application may finally allow users to share videos as they want to.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Will Let Android Users Stream Unfinished Downloads

When Netflix introduced offline downloads back in 2016, it was a much welcome addition for commuters, frequent travelers, and anyone with a spotty internet connection. The feature hasn’t changed much since then, but starting today, Netflix is now letting Android users watch partially downloaded content. You’ll need to have an...
Cell Phonesmystar106.com

Instagram Testing Letting Anyone Share Links in Stories

If you’ve always wanted to include links in your Instagram stories, things may be changing soon. Instagram is testing out letting anyone be able to share links in their stories. Unlike the typical “swipe up” feature that users with over 10 thousand followers have been using, links are being included...
Behind Viral Videostechnave.com

TikTok users can soon upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes

In recent months, YouTube and Instagram have released their own short video services. It's clear that the formula is popular, but some people do want slightly longer videos. As such, TikTok has decided to expand in the opposite direction. According to the announcement, TikTok users have been requesting the option...
InternetAlbany Times Union (blog)

4 Instagram Tips Every User Should Know

Are you looking for social media tips for your Instagram account?. Whether you use social media for your business or just as a hobby, knowing the best way to use your Instagram account is ideal. Understanding how to customize your posts and ensure the algorithm is working for you can make your time on the platform easy and enjoyable.
Cell Phonesbitcoinist.com

Instagram To Allow Users Sell NFT Collectibles, New Leak Reveals

Instagram appears to be working on implementing NFT features on its app according to mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi. According to leaker and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram, one of the most popular photo and video sharing social networking platforms, is planning to adopt its version of non-fungible tokens (NFT) soon. The mobile developer has a knack for finding mobile updates ahead of time.
InternetPosted by
Black Enterprise

Instagram Just Made it Easier for Users to Locate U.S. Black-Owned Businesses

Let’s face it, the way most people find new brands to buy from has changed significantly. Social media offers a fresh supply of potential customers within a sea of hashtags, retweets, tags, or shared stories. Instagram paid close attention to who is using the platform and how they are doing it. And now, Instagram is lending a hand to U.S. Black business owners with shops on Instagram by allowing them to display a “Black-owned” label on their profiles.
InternetLight Stalking

Now You Can Manage Your Instagram Account Directly from Your Desktop

Instagram just got a little friendlier for photographers to use with a recent update to the way users can interact with the social media platform via a web browser. While you could view photos and content in the past, you weren’t able to upload it from your web browser. You needed your phone to do that.
Behind Viral Videoswtvbam.com

TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes

(Reuters) – Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot program that lets users upload video resumes for U.S.-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself. Under the “TikTok Resumes” program, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill...
Computerstheregister.com

Opera browser tries to make sweet music for the ears of Chromebook users

Norwegian web developer Opera has created a version of its software optimised for Google’s ChromeOS. The company claims the release is “the world’s first alternative browser optimized for Chromebooks”. The announcement of the browser doesn’t really elaborate on that claim, other than to say the application “… was built based on the Opera Browser for Android with custom optimizations that deliver a full-fledged laptop experience while maintaining all of its unique features”.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Chromebooks finally get a new web browser - but is it too late?

The browser wars have only just started on Google’s Chromebooks, with Opera releasing an alternative web browser for the Chrome OS operating system. The only choice for a web browser has only ever been Chrome, with users having no alternative as Apple, Mozilla and Microsoft have not seen a need to create versions for Chromebooks.
InternetForward

Users reported an Instagram filter for featuring a swastika. It’s still up.

If you’ve ever wondered how you might look fully covered in tattoos, there are Instagram filters that can help you imagine it by projecting images onto your arms and chest. Unfortunately, you don’t get to choose the tats— and one popular filter, called “Old School,” places a Native American feather headdress adorned with a swastika onto users’ arms.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

(Reuters) - Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform....
SoftwareAndroid Central

How to snooze Google Calendar notifications from the Chrome browser

Google Calendar is one of the most understated products in the Google Suite. If you live and die by your calendar, Google made an improvement that could change your life. You can finally snooze notifications that you get from Google Calendar on your desktop PC or Chromebook. There are a couple of caveats, however. First, you have to have Google Calendar open in a tab. Second, you have to allow Google Calendar to send notifications to your PC. If both of those conditions are met, you can snooze the notifications you get as events come up. We'll show you exactly how to do that.
InternetDesign Taxi

Instagram Rich List Shows The ‘Highest-Paid’ Users Per Post On The Platform

Instagram, Instagram, Instagram, must be funny in a rich person’s world. While the bulk of the community strives to be heard, famous personalities are easily raking in over a million dollars per post. That’s according to UK-based social media analytics tool Hopper HQ, which has just unveiled its annual ‘Instagram Richlist’ for 2021.
InternetPosted by
Distractify

A Monetary Giveaway Led Many Users to Post About Venmo on Their Instagrams

Thanks to a wildly successful giveaway promotion, Venmo suddenly became an incredibly popular topic on Twitter and Instagram through much of the past few days. Plenty of users seemed to be aware of the promotion, but there were some users who were completely baffled by the sudden presence of Venmo all over their social media feeds. Now, many of those users want to know why everyone was posting about Venmo on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy