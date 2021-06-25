Instagram finally lets users upload post from desktop browsers
For longtime Instagram users, it’s probably already second nature to take a pic and post it on the ‘gram directly, adding captions, hashtags, etc. However, there are also some users that would find it more convenient if they had the option to create a post from their laptop or computer. It took them a while to get there but now finally Instagram is bringing the ability to upload photos and videos and create posts from your desktop web browsers to remove some extra steps from your workflow.androidcommunity.com