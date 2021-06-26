Cancel
Tennis

'Rafael Nadal made 55 unforced errors and that made...', says top coach

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 15 days ago
Tennis stadiums do not receive as many fans as soccer or other sports. However, the concise and closed environment due to limited capacity creates an atmosphere like no other. Just sitting on center court at the Wimbledon Championships and soaking up all the energy will give you goosebumps. Considered one...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis.

Related
TennisWinchester Star

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, 3 newcomers in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic. The other three players left — No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club before. Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 U.S. Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.
TennisBirmingham Star

Rafael Nadal to return to action at Citi Open in D.C.

Rafael Nadal will return to competition this summer at the Citi Open, a hard-court tournament in Washington, D.C. The tournament announced Thursday that Nadal will join the field for the tournament from July 31-Aug. 8. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been idle since losing to Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11.
Washington, DCWashington City Paper

Rafael Nadal Will Make His Citi Open Debut This Summer

Ronnie Goodall didn’t believe the news at first. Someone had just sent him a Washington Post article announcing that 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal had committed to play at this summer’s Citi Open tennis tournament. But players with Nadal’s resume typically haven’t made the D.C. tournament one of their stops, so Goodall texted his boss, John Borden, the president and CEO of the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, with a question: “Is this for real?” Borden has yet to respond, but Goodall quickly learned that the news was indeed true.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal haven't done it either', says legend

Today there seems to be no tennis player who can beat Novak Djokovic. Cristian Garín was one of the victims who has been counting the number one in the world. They are already 18 and counting for the Serbian. The worst of all, or at least for his rivals, is that “Nole” feels playing at a very high level that allows him, for the moment, to access the 2021 Wimbledon quarters.
Tennissemoball.com

Rafael Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington. The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup. Nadal...
Washington StateFrederick News-Post

Rafael Nadal to play in Washington's Citi Open for the first time

Rafael Nadal, Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion whose fighting spirit has won legions of fans, will compete in Washington's Citi Open for the first time this summer. Tournament officials plan to announce Nadal's participation Thursday morning. It marks the first time that one of the sport's "Big Three," who have...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'It shall be the best start for...'

According to Ben Rothenberg, a reporter for the New York Times, Rafael Nadal is expected to return to the field in the ATP 500 tournament in Washington. The Spaniard, after the defeat against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, had announced that he needed a rest and had canceled both Wimbledon and the Olympic tournament, but it seems that his return to the field is getting closer and closer.
TennisABC News

Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Djokovic outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 on Friday. The two-time defending champion from Serbia will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final. Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic edges Denis Shapovalov for 30th Major final

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to his seventh Wimbledon final and the 30th at Majors following a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Denis Shapovalov. The encounter lasted for two hours and 44 minutes, and Novak had to work hard to overpower the youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since Andy Murray in 2009, prevailing in the closing stages of all three sets to arrange the title clash against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic shouldn't be playing the tournament because...', says legend

The question of who can be considered the GOAT of tennis history can go on forever and each person can bring different arguments to justify their opinions. Both Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet the requirements to be considered the best tennis players in history and after the victory of the Serbian champion, number one in the world, at Roland Garros, the debate is more open than ever.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal surprisingly takes Washington wild card

World no. 3 Rafael Nadal wasn't ready to compete at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games this summer following a heartbreaking Roland Garros loss to Novak Djokovic. The 20-time Major champion had planned to compete in Canada and Cincinnati ahead of the US Open, but he has changed the schedule and took the Citi Open wild card!

