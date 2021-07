Melbourne United swept their way to the 2021 NBL Championship less than 48 hours ago, but there's no rest for the wicked. NBL Free Agency begins on Monday. Teams have been able to re-sign players and make decisions on options, which is why we've seen an influx of announcements: from Jarell Martin returning to the Sydney Kings, to William McDowell-White extending in New Zealand, and Kouat Noi signing a 1+1 deal with the Cairns Taipans.