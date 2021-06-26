Cancel
Why the US is sending 6 women gymnasts to Olympics, not 5

WCNC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will be sending five men and six women to the Tokyo Olympics in gymnastics. The reason why there will be an extra woman going is because she worked to earn her spot outside of the Olympic trials, which are happening this weekend. Jade Carey has already qualified for...

www.wcnc.com
Jade Carey
#Gymnastics#Gymnasts#The U#Jadecareyy
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
