Why the US is sending 6 women gymnasts to Olympics, not 5

The 2021 US Olympic women's gymnastics team has officially been announced. You're probably already following their every flip, twist, and tumble on TV, but if you can't get enough of this incredibly talented team, then you should also be following them on Instagram and TikTok. To make that easier, we've rounded up the handles of the four Olympic team members (Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum), as well as the individuals who will compete in Tokyo (Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner), and the four team alternates (Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, and Emma Malabuyo). For behind-the-scenes content, pictures and videos from past competitions, and the inside scoop on everything that's happening at the Tokyo Games this summer, click through and tap that follow button.