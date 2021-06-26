Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Why the US is sending 6 women gymnasts to Olympics, not 5

WXIA 11 Alive
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will be sending five men and six women to the Tokyo Olympics in gymnastics. The reason why there will be an extra woman going is because she worked to earn her spot outside of the Olympic trials, which are happening this weekend. Jade Carey has already qualified for...

www.11alive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Gymnasts#The U#Jadecareyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

History Finally at Hand, Simone Biles Headlines US Olympic Gymnastics Team

Simone Biles vs. herself remains a work in progress. The gymnastics superstar vs. the world?. Next stop, Tokyo. And one more shot at history. And gold. Perhaps lots of it. The reigning world and Olympic champion will headline the U.S. women's gymnastics team in Japan next month, clinching one of the automatic berths with another easy victory at the Olympic Trials on Sunday night.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Where to Follow Each Member of the Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team on Instagram and TikTok

The 2021 US Olympic women's gymnastics team has officially been announced. You're probably already following their every flip, twist, and tumble on TV, but if you can't get enough of this incredibly talented team, then you should also be following them on Instagram and TikTok. To make that easier, we've rounded up the handles of the four Olympic team members (Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum), as well as the individuals who will compete in Tokyo (Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner), and the four team alternates (Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, and Emma Malabuyo). For behind-the-scenes content, pictures and videos from past competitions, and the inside scoop on everything that's happening at the Tokyo Games this summer, click through and tap that follow button.
SportsChicago Tribune

Simone Biles easily wins the Olympic gymnastics trials as the U.S. finalizes its women’s team

ST. LOUIS — Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday night. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the plane next month to Japan, where she will try to become the first female gymnast in more than 50 years to win consecutive all-around Olympic golds.
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

US gymnastics notebook: Yoder is Olympic specialist in tough event for Americans

When Alexander Naddour won a bronze medal on the pommel horse in 2016, it was the first Olympic medal for the United States on the apparatus since 1984. Given the opportunity to choose one specialist for the U.S. on Saturday, a selection committee went with Alec Yoder, who happens to do his best work on the pommel horse.
Sportsthegolfnewsnet.com

US Women’s Golf Olympic team set for Tokyo

The rankings for the United States women’s Olympic team have been finalized following Nelly Korda’s win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week. The US team will send the maximum four players to Tokyo. Korda tops the list for the Americans after moving to world number one Sunday. Danielle...
SportsBoston Globe

Why going by the numbers to select the US gymnastics team for Tokyo makes the most sense

The decision to reduce rosters for the Olympic team competition from five gymnasts to four for Tokyo was about emphasizing all-arounders and, theoretically, narrowing the gap between the global haves and have-nots. So the US selectors went the obvious route at the weekend trials in St. Louis, going strictly by the numbers. Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum, who placed first through fourth in the all-around, were tapped for the women’s squad, with Biles and Lee automatic choices.
Sportsmycentraloregon.com

Simone Biles and five US women's gymnastics teammates headed to Tokyo

(NEW YORK) — The six athletes who will be part of the 2021 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team were announced Sunday. With the conclusion of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, came the announcement of the six women who will be heading to Tokyo this July. Joining...
SoccerNBC New York

Soccer Fans Send Off US Women's Team Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

We’re less than three weeks from the start of the Tokyo Olympics and on Monday in East Hartford, soccer fans got to cheer on Team USA as the women faced off against Mexico. Chants of ‘USA’ roared from Pratt & Whitney Stadium as 27,000 people watched the U.S. Women’s National Team play Mexico.

Comments / 0

Community Policy