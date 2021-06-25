VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Independence not short on pitching talent

Results from Saturday's six State Championship games. The Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, extended it to 3-0 in the middle innings, and then hung on at the end to capture the State Championship. In the second inning, a leadoff double by Tyler Morley started the early two-run rally, and it was aided by a pair of Hanover errors. The third run by Broad Run also scored on an error, with the rally being keyed by a Jake Flicker leadoff walk. Hanover closed the gap in the sixth when Seth Keller (Old Dominion) popped a 2-run home run. The game ended when reliever Ethan Walker picked the tying runner off of first base. Connor Hale (Villianova) was spectacular for Broad Run, going 6.2 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 5 K, 5 BB. Levi Heusman (Coastal Carolina) essentially matched him for Hanover, going the distance as well,6 IP, 3 R, 1 H, 6 K, 3 BB, with 3 Hanover errors ultimately doing the Hawks in.