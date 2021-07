ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – During the pandemic, a lot of us realized just how much our pets really do for us. Veterans also know how important they can be in helping with PTSD. A West Salem business owner thought it was time we did something for our furry companions and he came up with For Pets’ Sake that happened Friday. It helps the Coulee Region Humane Society and the La Crosse County K-9 Unit.