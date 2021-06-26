FSVAA announces new art show “Texture,” featuring Mei-ling Albert

The Tehachapi Arts Commission announced they will be hosting Tehachapi's first national representational public art exhibition on the weekend of July 24-25. Nearly 40 nationally recognized artists visited Tehachapi in May to explore the landscape, be inspired and commit their inspiration to canvas en plein air. The completed pieces from the May paintout were juried into the July show where they will be available for everyone to view and perhaps purchase. The artists, including a few from Tehachapi, will be available to talk to the public and answer questions about their work.