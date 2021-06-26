FSVAA announces new art show “Texture,” featuring Mei-ling Albert
The public is invited to explore the new show, gallery and gift shop, located in the Solano Town Center mall. The “Texture” show will run from June 30 through September 4. In this show, Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association artists will explore texture using a variety of materials and media. Visitors will be treated to a collection of artworks consisting of paintings, photographs and sculpture in a variety of media.www.thereporter.com