Why the US is sending 6 women gymnasts to Olympics, not 5

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors of Florida condo collapse. The dangerous search for survivors after a condominium building collapse in Surfside, Florida, continues Monday. Authorities say nine people have been confirmed dead and 152 people remain unaccounted for. Accompanied by dogs trained to find both people and bodies, searchers have carved a 40-foot-deep trench through the site to assist with rescue efforts, providing access to new areas of the rubble. The collapse has become an international tragedy as news reverberates globally of missing residents with roots around the world. Among the missing are dozens of Jews, South American immigrants and the sister of Paraguay's first lady.