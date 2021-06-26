Pet of the week

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a queer woman, and I’m marrying the woman of my dreams next year. My fiancé has left the conservative church she was raised in, but her parents are still members and remain steadfast in their belief that our relationship is sinful. They have made great progress in recent years (I’m the first person my fiancé has ever been allowed to bring home to her parents), but they refuse to acknowledge our engagement and upcoming wedding. I feel like I should be more grateful for the progress they’ve made, but I am deeply hurt by their rejection of our relationship and my identity. My family is atheist, and we don’t believe in the concept of sin, which makes it difficult for me to understand where my future in-laws are coming from. My own parents are deceased, and I am grieving their absence as we plan our wedding, which makes me feel this rejection even more acutely. Am I supposed to just let go of this hurt or “get over it”? How on earth do I do that?