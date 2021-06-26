Pet of the week

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn tap this week we have available for you joy purrsonified in minicat form. Floofy, poofy, goofy; our kittens come in all possible varieties, and they are all looking for a new home. We have more than four dozen cute and cuddly kittens available for adoption, including some named for characters from Grease (looking at you Pink Ladies fans), others with monikers after Greek and Norse deities, and numerous other charming names. Black, brown, gray, orange, white, calico, stripes and no stripes. Whatever fur color you’re looking for, we have it in the pint size kitten model. A very important question to ask yourself now is: “To tabby or to not tabby?” Seeking a spirited tiny feline to add some joie de vivre to your home? Then visit us right meow to find the moggy of your dreams. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call us at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet available kittens. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

