OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols. NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final, but the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest. The NCAA said the decision was based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and Douglas County, Nebraska, health officials.