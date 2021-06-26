Flood Advisory issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN DONLEY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GRAY COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alanreed. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.