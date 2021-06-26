Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Southern Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of McDonald, or 15 miles southwest of Atwood, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gem. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH