Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lapeer A GUSTY SHOWERS WILL AFFECT LAPEER COUNTY At 811 PM EDT, a shower was located over Columbiaville, moving east at 30 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this shower. This shower will be near Lapeer around 820 PM EDT. North Branch and Lum around 835 PM EDT. Brown City around 855 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this shower include Goodland Township, Burnside, Kings Mill, Silverwood and Elba. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this shower, and may cause localized flooding after heavy rainfall earlier today. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This shower may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.