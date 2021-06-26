Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stafford County in south central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stafford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Stafford County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH