The Houston Astros will be the Cleveland Indians toughest opponent yet. I originally set out to write this article with the intention of going the route of “three Houston Astros weaknesses that the Cleveland Indians can exploit.” While I knew that the Astros have been one of the better teams in baseball this season, it never occurred to me how great they’ve been. So great, in fact, that finding three weaknesses statistically was near impossible, not to mention making sense of it in a way that the Tribe could find an advantage.