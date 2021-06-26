‘Weeds’ Actor Mary-Louise Parker’s Only Real-Life Pot-Related Experience Was ‘Disappointing’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When you hear the name Uma Thurman, what is the first movie title that comes to your mind? It could be Quentin Tarantino’s instant classic crime drama Pulp Fiction from 1994, or the actress’ second time working with the acclaimed director on the two-part revenge epic Kill Bill, or even one of the more infamous Batman movies: 1997’s Batman & Robin, in which she plays Poison Ivy. Well, I cannot help but say that, if those are the only three titles from the Academy Award nominee’s resume you recognize, we have many other recommendations of Uma Thurman movies and TV shows from more recent years you should check out, starting with a powerhouse collaboration between two of Hollywood’s most talented leading ladies.