(Minneapolis, MN) -- Federal prosecutors and attorneys for former police officer Derek Chauvin could be discussing a possible plea deal. Multiple sources are saying an agreement is near -- and that’s what he was likely referring to when he made a cryptic comment to George Floyd’s family at his sentencing hearing last week. Chauvin said he wasn’t able to give a full formal statement at the time, but more information was coming that might give them “some peace of mind.” The plea deal could include a 20-to-25-year sentence to be served in federal prison, avoiding the possible life sentence he could receive otherwise.